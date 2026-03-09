Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Guzman recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monterrey.

Guzman didn't have to make a single save throughout the game, as Monterrey didn't attempt a shot on target despite having some good stretches of play. This was Guzman's second clean sheet of the Clausura, and he'll aim to build off this performance when Tigres take on Queretaro on Sunday.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
