Nahuel Guzman News: Keeps clean sheet versus Rayos

Guzman had eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Guzman was the hero of the match and the main reason why the visitors neutralized a persistent opponent. The veteran made more than seven saves for the first time in the entire 2024/25 period. He'll have a chance to impress again in the second leg against Necaxa, who scored the second-most goals in the competition over the regular season.