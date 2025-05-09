Nahuel Guzman News: Keeps clean sheet versus Rayos
Guzman had eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.
Guzman was the hero of the match and the main reason why the visitors neutralized a persistent opponent. The veteran made more than seven saves for the first time in the entire 2024/25 period. He'll have a chance to impress again in the second leg against Necaxa, who scored the second-most goals in the competition over the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now