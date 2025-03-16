Nahuel Guzman News: Keeps clean sheet versus Santos

Guzman made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Santos.

Guzman was barely tested as his team worked towards a one-sided victory. The keeper has allowed no goals in two straight Liga MX matches, although both have been against weak opposition. He'll likely face a tougher challenge when club activity resumes after the international break, as Tigres will visit an America squad that has produced 26 goals in 12 Clausura games.