Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Makes five saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Guzman made five saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Guzman couldn't do much to stop Daniel Aguirre's spectacular volley that beat him in the 25th minute but other than that had a great performance, making the final score suggest a way more lopsided contest than it actually was. This has been a rollercoaster campaign for the veteran goalkeeper, who had some rough stretches, the last one between February and March, but also has 13 clean sheets over 37 appearances and 15 saves, two clean sheets and four goals allowed over his last five starts.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
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