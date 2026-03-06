Nahuel Guzman News: Nine saves, three goals conceded
Guzman registered nine saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Puebla.
Nine marks Guzman's most saves in a single appearance since Dec. 15. But since then, he has regularly conceded goals, logging only one clean sheet across his 10 games. Guzman will look to establish some better consistency Saturday against Monterrey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More