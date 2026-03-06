Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Nine saves, three goals conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Guzman registered nine saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Puebla.

Nine marks Guzman's most saves in a single appearance since Dec. 15. But since then, he has regularly conceded goals, logging only one clean sheet across his 10 games. Guzman will look to establish some better consistency Saturday against Monterrey.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 26, 2016
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 19, 2016