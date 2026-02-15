Nahuel Guzman News: Saves five shots versus Cruz Azul
Guzman made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.
Guzman allowed an own goal due to a communication error between him and Joaquim, and he subsequently conceded a rebound that Nicolas Ibanez took advantage of to increase the opponents' lead. Still, the veteran had a decent output between the posts, as he registered his most saves since Dec. 14. He'll hope to have a better performance in the upcoming meeting with Pachuca's ninth-ranked attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More