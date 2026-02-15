Nahuel Guzman News: Saves five shots versus Cruz Azul

Guzman made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Guzman allowed an own goal due to a communication error between him and Joaquim, and he subsequently conceded a rebound that Nicolas Ibanez took advantage of to increase the opponents' lead. Still, the veteran had a decent output between the posts, as he registered his most saves since Dec. 14. He'll hope to have a better performance in the upcoming meeting with Pachuca's ninth-ranked attack.