Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Saves five shots versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Guzman made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Guzman allowed an own goal due to a communication error between him and Joaquim, and he subsequently conceded a rebound that Nicolas Ibanez took advantage of to increase the opponents' lead. Still, the veteran had a decent output between the posts, as he registered his most saves since Dec. 14. He'll hope to have a better performance in the upcoming meeting with Pachuca's ninth-ranked attack.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 26, 2016
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 19, 2016