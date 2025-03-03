Nahuel Guzman News: Sent off vs. Necaxa

Guzman was sent off with a straight red card in the 102nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa. He made three saves and allowed one goal before his removal.

Guzman was sent off after the end of the match following an argument with both opposing players and fans. This means Fernando Tapia is likely to start against Queretaro on Friday, unless the red card is rescinded by the committee later this week. If the red card is upheld, though, he'd be eligible to return against Santos Laguna on March 15.