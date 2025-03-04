Nahuel Guzman News: Suspension canceled

Guzman's red card from the previous clash with Necaxa was removed by the disciplinary authority, making him eligible for Friday's match against Queretaro.

Guzman will likely participate in the next league game, in which case it will be his 11th Clausura 2025 start. Thus, Fernando Tapia will now be expected to stay among the substitutes. The veteran keeper has allowed just one goal on nine occasions and kept a clean sheet once during the campaign, and perhaps the matchup against Gallos' 17th-ranked attack could be a good chance for him to produce.