Nahuel Guzman News: Tallies four saves at Leon

Guzman had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Leon.

Guzman was surprised by a shot from the side in an otherwise solid performance during the defeat. He raised his season totals to 28 saves and seven goals conceded in eight appearances, while remaining with only one clean sheet over that span. Up next is a midweek matchup versus Bravos, who have scored seven goals in eight games.