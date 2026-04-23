Nahuel Guzman News: Unbeaten in draw with Atlas

Guzman had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Guzman achieved an effortless clean sheet as the opposition failed to record a shot on target, limiting his contribution to a couple of clearances and eight ball recoveries in this game. The veteran goalkeeper bounced back from a run of tree Liga MX games where he conceded exactly one goal. He'll need to stay focused to help the Tigers seal their playoffs qualification in a favorable week 17 clash at home against Mazatlan's 10th-ranked offense.