Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Unbeaten in draw with Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Guzman had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Guzman achieved an effortless clean sheet as the opposition failed to record a shot on target, limiting his contribution to a couple of clearances and eight ball recoveries in this game. The veteran goalkeeper bounced back from a run of tree Liga MX games where he conceded exactly one goal. He'll need to stay focused to help the Tigers seal their playoffs qualification in a favorable week 17 clash at home against Mazatlan's 10th-ranked offense.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
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