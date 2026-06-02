Nahuel Molina Injury: Expected back by end of week
Molina (hamstring) has entered the fourth week of his rehabilitation and could be in contention for Argentina's second friendly against Iceland or in the World Cup opener versus Algeria, Martin Arevalo of ESPN reports.
Molina's status will continue to be monitored by his national team as he targets a return to action in the World Cup. The defender, who was sidelined in the final three matches of the season with Atletico Madrid, is a solid candidate to start on the right side of his country's back four, offering both defensive and attacking value. Otherwise, Gonzalo Montiel could serve as a potential replacement option.
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