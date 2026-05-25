Nahuel Molina Injury: Recovering well
Molina (hamstring) arrived in Argentina on Monday in good spirits and expressed confidence in his ability to be fit for the World Cup, according to Javier G. Gomara of Mundo Deportivo. "I am fine from the injury, very well. I am calm, I still have time."
Molina had suffered a small hamstring tear in the final action of the Celta Vigo fixture, effectively ending his Atletico season, but the positive tone of his comments is a significant relief for coach Lionel Scaloni and Argentina heading into the World Cup. The right-back will spend the coming days resting and continuing his rehabilitation before joining up with the Albiceleste squad, with his timeline appearing comfortably on track to have him available for the defending champions when the tournament gets underway.
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