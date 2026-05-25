Nahuel Molina headshot

Nahuel Molina Injury: Recovering well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Molina (hamstring) arrived in Argentina on Monday in good spirits and expressed confidence in his ability to be fit for the World Cup, according to Javier G. Gomara of Mundo Deportivo. "I am fine from the injury, very well. I am calm, I still have time."

Molina had suffered a small hamstring tear in the final action of the Celta Vigo fixture, effectively ending his Atletico season, but the positive tone of his comments is a significant relief for coach Lionel Scaloni and Argentina heading into the World Cup. The right-back will spend the coming days resting and continuing his rehabilitation before joining up with the Albiceleste squad, with his timeline appearing comfortably on track to have him available for the defending champions when the tournament gets underway.

Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Molina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Molina See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
53 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
305 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 12, 2022