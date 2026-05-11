Nahuel Molina headshot

Nahuel Molina Injury: Suffers small hamstring tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Molina suffered a small hamstring tear in the final action of Saturday's 1-0 loss against Celta Vigo and is ruled out for approximately three weeks, bringing his season at Atletico to a premature end, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

Molina ends the campaign with two goals and two assists alongside 56 tackles and 48 clearances across 39 appearances in all competitions, having been one of coach Diego Simeone's most reliable options throughout the season. The three-week recovery timeline delivers some relief for Argentina, with the diagnosis indicating Molina should be fit in time to join the Albiceleste squad for the World Cup this summer. The focus now shifts entirely to his rehabilitation with the tournament on the horizon.

Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
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