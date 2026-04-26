Nahuel Molina headshot

Nahuel Molina News: Assists off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Molina assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Athletic.

Molina made his presence felt as a substitute, playing a long ball that Alexander Sorloth turned into a stoppage-time goal against the Bilbao side. Despite being in and out of the starting lineup, Molina has made a strong impact this campaign, leading the team's defenders in La Liga direct contributions with four, alongside Marcos Llorente. The Argentinian will look to take minutes off Llorente at right-back as the season heads into its final stretch.

Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
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