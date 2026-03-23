Nahuel Molina News: Nets as substitute
Molina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.
Molina replaced Ademola Lookman and netted a marvelous equalizer from distance in the 66th minute. Molina also made a clearance. This was his 10th substitute appearance this campaign and he has now netted in back-to-back games.
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