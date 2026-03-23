Nahuel Molina headshot

Nahuel Molina News: Nets as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Molina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Molina replaced Ademola Lookman and netted a marvelous equalizer from distance in the 66th minute. Molina also made a clearance. This was his 10th substitute appearance this campaign and he has now netted in back-to-back games.

Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
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