Nahuel Molina News: Nets as substitute

Molina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Molina replaced Ademola Lookman and netted a marvelous equalizer from distance in the 66th minute. Molina also made a clearance. This was his 10th substitute appearance this campaign and he has now netted in back-to-back games.