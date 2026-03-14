Nahuel Molina News: Score's game's lone goal

Molina scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Molina had the breakthrough for Atletico Madrid to pick up three points but was not as clinical as he would've liked to be with only two of five shots going on frame. He could potentially see some good counterattacking opportunities against Tottenham as Spurs try to make up a three-goal deficit on aggregate in Wednesday's UCL second leg.