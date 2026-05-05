Nahuel Tenaglia News: Finds back of net Saturday
Tenaglia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Athletic.
Tenaglia took advantage of a corner delivery from Abderrahman Rebbach and came out of nowhere to slot the ball into the back of the net from close range. Tenaglia is a threat on set-piece plays but is also able to deliver consistent defensive stats, so he's a player worth keeping close tabs on in most formats.
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