Nahuel Tenaglia News: Finds back of net Saturday

Tenaglia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Athletic.

Tenaglia took advantage of a corner delivery from Abderrahman Rebbach and came out of nowhere to slot the ball into the back of the net from close range. Tenaglia is a threat on set-piece plays but is also able to deliver consistent defensive stats, so he's a player worth keeping close tabs on in most formats.