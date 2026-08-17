Nahuel Tenaglia News: Goal and clean sheet in opener
Tenaglia scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Getafe.
Tenaglia has enjoyed a perfect start to the season, putting in excellent efforts at both ends of the pitch. The center back, who has been a key figure in the three man defensive system, broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, converting one of three shots taken, and backed it up with a strong defensive display, winning two tackles, including a last man tackle, and adding six clearances.
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