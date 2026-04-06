Nahuel Tenaglia headshot

Nahuel Tenaglia News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Tenaglia generated 10 clearances in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

Tenaglia made 28 passes and also recorded a block. He has now tallied 23 clearances, eight interceptions and seven tackles in the last four games. He is still searching for a clean sheet in 2026.

Nahuel Tenaglia
Deportivo Alaves
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