Nahuel Tenaglia News: Plays full game
Tenaglia generated 10 clearances in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna.
Tenaglia made 28 passes and also recorded a block. He has now tallied 23 clearances, eight interceptions and seven tackles in the last four games. He is still searching for a clean sheet in 2026.
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