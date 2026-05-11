Nahuel Tenaglia News: Records six clearances in draw
Tenaglia recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche.
Tenaglia was busy on the defensive end against the attacking duo of Andre Silva and Alvaro Rodriguez, but the Argentine center-back still racked up solid defensive numbers. This was Tenaglia's 14th game with at least six clearances in the 2025/26 Liga campaign.
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