Nahuel Tenaglia headshot

Nahuel Tenaglia News: Records six clearances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Tenaglia recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche.

Tenaglia was busy on the defensive end against the attacking duo of Andre Silva and Alvaro Rodriguez, but the Argentine center-back still racked up solid defensive numbers. This was Tenaglia's 14th game with at least six clearances in the 2025/26 Liga campaign.

Nahuel Tenaglia
Deportivo Alaves
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