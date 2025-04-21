Fantasy Soccer
Nahuel Tenaglia News: Solid support play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Tenaglia had four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Tenaglia saw the start at right-back Sunday but had a decent two-way presence in the match, reporting a decent day of support play. He would start with his three tackles and four clearances in the defense, adding three chances created and four crosses when moving forward. This is a solid outing for the defender, who remains at two goal contributions this season, with his last coming Sept. 20.

Nahuel Tenaglia
Deportivo Alaves
