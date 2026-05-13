Naouirou Ahamada News: Assists in home win
Ahamada assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Nice.
Ahamada created Lassine Sinayoko's winner in the 70th minute with his first assist in the campaign. The midfielder logged season-highs in tackles and interceptions (both two) on defense. That was his seventh start in 15 overall appearances.
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