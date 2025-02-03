Fantasy Soccer
Nasser Djiga headshot

Nasser Djiga News: Newest Wolves member

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Djiga has completed a transfer to Wolves from Red Star Belgrade, according to his new club.

Djiga has joined Wolves on a long-term deal, signing with the club until 2030. He is a player the club will be keen on, as he did start in every UCL match of Red Star's over the past two seasons, notching one goal and an assist in 14 appearances in the competition. On top of that, he has three goals and one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He will bid for a solid spot immediately, possibly finding a rotational role in his first season with the club.

