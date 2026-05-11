Natan Injury: Available against Elche

Natan (undisclosed) is dealing with discomfort picked up during the warmup of Saturday's clash at San Sebastian but will be available for Tuesday's clash against Elche, according to Zona Mixta.

Natan had already been a late scratch from the starting XI for the Real Sociedad fixture, and his continued absence from training the day before the Elche clash raised some doubts about his presence. The Brazilian will be in the squad, but due to stretched defensive options heading into the final fixtures of the season, Valentin Gomez could be set to step into the central defensive role as the club pushes through the closing stages of what has been a significant campaign.