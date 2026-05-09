Natan Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Natan was a late scratch from the starting XI Saturday due to an apparent injury.
Natan was originally starting in Saturday's match, but shortly after warmups, he was taken off the team sheet due to an apparent injury. This does leave the club without its lead midfielder, something to monitor for the final few games of the season. Ricardo Rodriguez starts in his place, a bit more attacking-minded center-back.
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