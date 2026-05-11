Natan Injury: Unlikely against Elche

Natan (undisclosed) is dealing with discomfort picked up during the warmup of Saturday's clash at San Sebastian and is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's clash against Elche, according to Zona Mixta.

Natan had already been a late scratch from the starting XI for the Real Sociedad fixture, and his continued absence from training the day before the Elche clash confirms he is unlikely to recover in time. Real Betis are stretched for defensive options heading into the final fixtures of the season and Valentin Gomez is expected to step into the central defensive role in his place as the club pushes through the closing stages of what has been a significant campaign.