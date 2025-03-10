Natan News: Assists in Sunday's win

Natan assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Las Palmas.

Natan recorded his first goal contribution of the season Sunday as he assisted Diego Llorente's strike in the 65th minute which was the only goal of the match. Natan also helped his side keep a clean sheet -- his fourth of the season -- as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made three clearances and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.