Natan News: Clears lines in draw

Natan generated one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Natan displayed his physical prowess in the backline Saturday as he led the team with six clearances and made two block across his 90 minutes of play. Since serving a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation, the central defender has made 22 clearances across three successive 90 minute shifts. Of his 23 La Liga appearances (23 starts) this season, Natan has been trusted with the full 90 minutes 22 times.