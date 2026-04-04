Natan News: Clears personal issue

Natan (personal) resolved his family situation and was included in the squad for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Natan had been a major doubt heading into the weekend after dealing with a complicated family matter, but the Brazilian center-back has cleared everything up in time to be available. His inclusion in the squad sets up an interesting battle with Marc Bartra for the starting spot in central defense, with coach Manuel Pellegrini now having a selection decision to make rather than a forced reshuffle. Either way, having both options available for a fixture of this importance is exactly the position Real Betis would have wanted to be in.