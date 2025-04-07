Natan News: Scores against Barcelona
Natan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.
Natan scored a huge goal for Betis to steal the point away from Barcelona on Saturday. He had started three of the last five La Liga matched played, generating a goal and an assist while logging in 16 clearances in that span.
