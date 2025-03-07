Nathan Ake Injury: Out 10 to 11 weeks

Ake (foot) is set to miss 10 to 11 weeks of action after receiving surgery, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "10/11 weeks [he will be out] they said to me... When you have surgery, it is because something wrong happened. It's important that it is done. He has struggled."

Ake has received his timeline for a return following the foot surgery he underwent after struggling over the past few months with the injury. This will be a long bout on the sidelines for the defender, as he will not be expected to be fit until May, leaving a return this season in question. If he were to play again, it wouldn't be until the final few games of the season, with Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Abdukodir Khusanov to take most of the time in the center of the defense while he is out.