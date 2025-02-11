Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Ake headshot

Nathan Ake News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Ake (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.

Ake is back with the team after around a month out, last playing on Jan. 19. He is immediately seeing the start, returning to his regular spot. He should remain in a starting role moving forward if he remains fit, as he has started in 11 of his 13 appearances, although he does have more competition after a few winter signings.

Nathan Ake
Manchester City
