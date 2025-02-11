Nathan Ake News: Starting Tuesday
Ake (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.
Ake is back with the team after around a month out, last playing on Jan. 19. He is immediately seeing the start, returning to his regular spot. He should remain in a starting role moving forward if he remains fit, as he has started in 11 of his 13 appearances, although he does have more competition after a few winter signings.
