Ake would find his way back into the starting XI Wednesday after two games unused, as the defender played the full 90 in the middle of the defense. He would record a decent one interception, two tackles won and four clearances, proving his worth. However, after the signing of Mark Guehi, the defender's role in the team has taken another hit, set for more of a rotational role after he looked to be working into a starting role following the injuries of Josko Gvardiol (fracture) and Ruben Dias (hamstring).