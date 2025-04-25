Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Broadhead headshot

Nathan Broadhead Injury: Added to injury list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Broadhead (thigh) is out for Saturday's trip to Newcastle, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "I'm not going to go through every single one because I'll probably be naming the fit players that we have left to Newcastle. But we're in a really difficult spot in terms of availability."

Broadhead was also out against Manchester United as he deals with the same thigh issue. It's a major concern as Ipswich try to cope with a major list of injuries. Broadhead's next chance to play is a May 3 trip to Everton.

Nathan Broadhead
Ipswich Town
