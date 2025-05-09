Nathan Broadhead Injury: Out once more
Broadhead (thigh) is out for Saturday's clash with Brentford, per manager Kieran McKenna. "[Nathan] Broadhead and [Conor] Townsend are both unavailable for this weekend."
Broadhead isn't going to be an option as he struggles with a thigh issue that has plagued him for weeks. The defender still doesn't have a definite timeline for his return. Broadhead's absence means Ipswich will continue to lack depth down the flank.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now