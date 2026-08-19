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Nathan Byrne Injury: Clears injury report ahead of Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Byrne (hamstring) is not listed on Charlotte FC's injury report and appears set to be available for Wednesday's match against Toronto, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Byrne's clearance comes after he was substituted in the 56th minute of Charlotte's loss to Columbus Crew, with head coach Dean Smith previously suggesting the issue could be tied to fatigue rather than anything more serious. His absence from the injury report all but confirms he avoided a significant setback from that early withdrawal. Byrne is expected to be in contention for a role against Toronto, though the quick turnaround could still factor into whether he starts or comes off the bench. His full availability would allow Charlotte to field their preferred options at right back for the trip north.

Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC
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