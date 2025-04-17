Nathan Byrne Injury: Dealing with neck soreness

Byrne has been dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to play Saturday against San Diego FC, Carroll R. Walton of The Charlotte Ledger reports.

Byrne has been dealing with neck soreness, and while manager Dean Smith wasn't quick enough to rule him out, his chances of playing aren't high since he hasn't been training of late. If Byrne doesn't play, then Nick Scardina and Andrew Privett are options to take his place in the starting lineup.