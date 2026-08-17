Nathan Byrne Injury: Not in training Monday

Byrne (hamstring) was not spotted in training during Monday's session, according to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Byrne picked up an injury against the Crew this past weekend, and with a quick turnaround Wednesday, it seems Byrne could be sidelined for the match against Toronto FC. The right-back has started in all but one of his 18 league appearances this season, so his absence could be a massive one for Charlotte's defensive line.