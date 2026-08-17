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Nathan Byrne Injury: Option to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Byrne (hamstring) might be an option for Wednesday's game against Toronto FC, according to manager Dean Smith per Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Byrne picked up an injury against Columbus this past weekend, but it might not be as serious as initially expected, and there's a chance it was just a fatigue-related issue. He could be fit enough to play in midweek against Toronto FC, though his involvement in Tuesday's training session will ultimately determine that.

Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC
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