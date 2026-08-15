Nathan Byrne headshot

Nathan Byrne Injury: Picks up injury against Crew

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Byrne was unable to continue in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew due to an apparent leg injury.

Byrne went down with a fitness problem in the 56th minute of the weekend clash, with Will Cleary taking his place on the pitch for the remainder of the game. The English full-back has been busy in defensive duties lately while adding some crosses to his team's production, so an absence would represent a major blow to the squad. Still, his status remains questionable ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Byrne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Byrne See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 5, 2024