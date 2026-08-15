Nathan Byrne Injury: Picks up injury against Crew
Byrne was unable to continue in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew due to an apparent leg injury.
Byrne went down with a fitness problem in the 56th minute of the weekend clash, with Will Cleary taking his place on the pitch for the remainder of the game. The English full-back has been busy in defensive duties lately while adding some crosses to his team's production, so an absence would represent a major blow to the squad. Still, his status remains questionable ahead of upcoming fixtures.
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