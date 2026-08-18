Nathan Byrne Injury: Status uncertain ahead of Toronto

Byrne was substituted in the 56th minute of Charlotte FC's loss to Columbus Crew and is uncertain for the trip to Toronto, according to head coach Dean Smith per Carroll R. Walton. " [Byrne] hasn't had a scan. Might not be as bad as they thought. Might be fatigue. Will find out tomorrow whether he'll be able to travel to Toronto"

Byrne's early exit in the 56th minute against Columbus has left his availability for Charlotte FC's visit to Toronto unclear, with head coach Dean Smith yet to confirm the extent of the problem. Dean Smith noted the situation may be less serious than first feared and suggested fatigue could be a contributing factor, though a scan has not yet taken place. He will need to be assessed again before Charlotte FC makes the trip, with his ability to train and recover from the problem determining whether he can contribute, although the short turnaround could see him start on the bench if available and leave Will Cleary to step into the starting lineup at right-back.