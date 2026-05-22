Nathan Byrne Injury: Uncertain due to injury

Byrne has picked up a lower body injury which puts his participation at risk for Saturday's game versus New England Revolution, per the league's player availability report.

Byrne is a right-back who has been a reliable option for Charlotte providing defensive coverage and attacking thrust from the flank, and his lower body concern is a new addition to the club's injury report. If he can't play, Charlotte's right-side defensive coverage is reduced heading into Saturday's match, with rookie Will Cleary appearing as the only natural backup among the usual bench options.