Nathan Byrne Injury: Uncertain due to injury
Byrne has picked up a lower body injury which puts his participation at risk for Saturday's game versus New England Revolution, per the league's player availability report.
Byrne is a right-back who has been a reliable option for Charlotte providing defensive coverage and attacking thrust from the flank, and his lower body concern is a new addition to the club's injury report. If he can't play, Charlotte's right-side defensive coverage is reduced heading into Saturday's match, with rookie Will Cleary appearing as the only natural backup among the usual bench options.
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