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Nathan Byrne News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Byrne (hamstring) has been called up as a substitute option in Wednesday's match against Toronto.

Byrne is usually the team's favored right-back, but he may not be fit enough for a full workload yet, offering limited upside in the midweek clash. In any case, he should eventually oust Will Cleary from the initial lineup and regain his usual defensive and crossing tasks. He's currently averaging 2.3 clearances and 0.3 chances created per game in league play.

Nathan Byrne
Charlotte FC
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