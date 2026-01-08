Collins played a key role in the third goal, providing the assist for Yehor Yarmolyuk's 73rd-minute finish as Brentford's pressure finally broke Sunderland's resistance again. Defensively, he helped limit the Black Cats to few clear chances, stepping in front of passes and winning aerial duels as the defense compacted to protect the goal. Collins contributed solidly in defense with two interceptions, six clearances, and two blocks, while also setting a new season high with two chances created during the game. The center-back has contributed two assists and one goal in his last two appearances, impressing with his offensive contributions for the Bees.