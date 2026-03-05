Nathan Collins News: Four clearances in 0-0 draw
Collins generated four clearances in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Collins returned to the starting lineup, having not started any of the five games in February. He made four clearances in the match and made one block as he helped his side to a 0-0 draw away to Bournemouth. He has reached double digits for clearances four times this season.
