Nathan Collins News: Leads clean sheet effort

Collins was integral to Brentford's clean sheet effort Friday in their 4-0 victory over Leicester City. The central defender led the team with 12 clearances and chipped in one block. Collins has featured at center-back in every minute of the Bees' 26 Premier League fixture this season.