Crockford has progressed steadily through MLS and collegiate pathways, appearing in 11 starts for FC Cincinnati 2 during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season after his rights were acquired in a January 2025 trade from D.C. United, recording 25 saves and three clean sheets. He was originally selected in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United and made his club debut in a July 2024 friendly against Celtic FC, with San Jose later obtaining the related SuperDraft pick via a trade with Real Salt Lake. Crockford also built a strong collegiate resume at University of Wisconsin and UCLA, earning conference honors while ranking among national leaders in clean sheets, saves, and save percentage.