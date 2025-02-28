Nathan Harriel Injury: Available for Saturday

Harriel (thigh) missed the season opener due to injury but he has been training with the team this week and is available for Saturday's clash against FC Cincinnati, coach Bradley Carnell said in a press conference. "Nate's trending in the right direction. He's been training with us this week, full go, so he definitely belongs to the available roster."

Harriel has been training fully this week and will be available for Saturday. The right-back is expected to return to the starting lineup after holding a regular role last season for Philadelphia.