Nathan Harriel Injury: Trains to the side

Harriel (thigh) trained to the side and could be an option for Saturday's match against Orlando, according to Philadelphia Soccer Now.

Harriel has trained in the past week, bringing some confidence he could be an option for Saturday's contest. This would be a huge addition for the club, as he was a regular starter last season, starting in 27 of his 29 appearances. That said, he will hope to see the start if fit, with Francis Westfield as a possible replacement if left out.