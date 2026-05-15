Nathan Harriel News: Assists in 4-3 loss
Harriel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-3 loss versus Orlando City SC.
Harriel provided his first assist of the season as his side lost 4-3 away to Orlando. He created three chances, having only created two chances in total in the 12 other games he has played in this season. He also won three of his four tackles, five interceptions and five clearances.
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